Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

