PROG (NYSE:PRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

PROG Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRG opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PRG. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

