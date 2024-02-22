ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in ProPetro by 119.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

