ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Down 1.3%

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 17,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Online Retail ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.
ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.
