Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $382.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

