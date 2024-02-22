Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 519,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

