Prothena Co. plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.61) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.87) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25. Prothena has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

