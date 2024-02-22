Prudential PLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.