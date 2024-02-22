Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

WDC stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

