PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $940.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

