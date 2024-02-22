Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Down 2.1%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.86. Approximately 1,470,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,018,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.
Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.00.
