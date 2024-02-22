Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

