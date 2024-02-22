Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Issued By Roth Capital

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cadre in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDRE. TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadre by 115.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadre by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

