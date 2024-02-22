Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Caterpillar Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.11 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Shares of CAT opened at $317.12 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

