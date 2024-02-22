Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Shares of ENTG opened at $134.34 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,646 shares of company stock worth $5,967,508 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,458,058,000 after buying an additional 2,826,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $82,813,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

