Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Increased by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
BXP opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $890,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
