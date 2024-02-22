Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Apple Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $182.32 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

