Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Raised by Analyst

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

