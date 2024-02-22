Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $467.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.