Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Zacks Research

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.63 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $402.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $245.61 and a twelve month high of $420.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.89 and its 200 day moving average is $358.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 87,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 11,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

