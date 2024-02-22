Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Issued By Zacks Research

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing stock opened at $201.55 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

