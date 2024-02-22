Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Fluence Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 724.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

