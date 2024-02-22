Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
LSAK opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.
Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies
Insider Transactions at Lesaka Technologies
In related news, Director Ali Mazanderani acquired 322,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,170.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lesaka Technologies
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.