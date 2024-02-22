Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

LSAK opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Insider Transactions at Lesaka Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAK. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lesaka Technologies by 53.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ali Mazanderani acquired 322,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,170.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

