Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reduced by Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. LGI Homes has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

