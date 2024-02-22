Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for EuroDry Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for EuroDry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EDRY opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.72. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 14.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

