Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.04% of Qorvo worth $189,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $111.89 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.