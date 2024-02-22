Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 316,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.04% of Qorvo worth $189,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of QRVO opened at $111.89 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42.

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

