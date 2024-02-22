QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,737 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

