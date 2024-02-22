QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 326,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,941,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.93.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.36 and a 200 day moving average of $500.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.