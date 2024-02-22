QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Ventas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.