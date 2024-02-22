QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 34,607 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $225,291.57.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $6.45 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

