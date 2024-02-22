Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 164.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $339.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.42.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

