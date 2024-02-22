Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $114.69 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

