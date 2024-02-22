Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 2,939 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $600,731.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,922 shares in the company, valued at $28,191,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,242 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $263,713.86.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $496,283.98.

On Friday, November 24th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total transaction of $80,343.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.97. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

