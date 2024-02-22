Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources Stock Up 7.7 %

RRC opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.