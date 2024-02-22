RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

RAPT stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $95,236 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,778,000 after acquiring an additional 308,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 268,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,097,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

