Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.