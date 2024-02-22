Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $119.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $116.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $119.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

