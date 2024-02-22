RealReal (REAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.89. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Get RealReal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RealReal

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.