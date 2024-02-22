Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,292,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,848,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $212,171.32.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $84,707.80.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

RXRX opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

