Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.03. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 634,586 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.
The firm has a market cap of $700.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.52%.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
