Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Regions Financial worth $190,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

