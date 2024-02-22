Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Regions Financial worth $190,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

