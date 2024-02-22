Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,397,000 after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,912,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.2 %

RGA opened at $169.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $175.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

