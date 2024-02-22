Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO Karla R. Lewis Sells 650 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $316.09 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $333.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $186,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,228,000 after acquiring an additional 439,395 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $82,101,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.