Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $355.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $316.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,610 shares of company stock worth $21,074,961 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

