Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $9.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPAY

Repay Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $8.16 on Monday. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.