Repay (RPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Repay by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 110,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,364,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

