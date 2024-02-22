Repligen Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Repligen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

