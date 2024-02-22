Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$65.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90. The company has a market cap of C$32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

